AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:13 a.m. EDT

EXPLAINER: What’s the impact of a Russian debt default? Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. A 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27 expired Sunday night. But it could take time to confirm a default. Veteran Russian economy analyst Chris Weafer said... READ MORE

EXPLAINER: What’s the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. A 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27 expired Sunday night. But it could take time to confirm a default. Veteran Russian economy analyst Chris Weafer said Monday that “it looks like the banks have complied with international sanctions and have withheld payment.” The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia calls any default artificial because it has the money to pay but sanctions have frozen its foreign currency reserves abroad.

G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul. Group of Seven leaders in their Monday meeting in the German Alps were finalizing plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The U.S. was also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.

US markets pointing toward positive start to the week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets are pointing higher before the opening bell as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers pledged financial, humanitarian and other support for Ukraine. Conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they were finalizing a deal to seek a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials gained 0.4% early Monday while futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% after it had its best day in two years Friday. Shares in Asia and Europe also made gains and oil prices also rose.

EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU countries have agreed that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries. In addition, the EU Council said Monday that gas reserves will need to be filled to 90% capacity before winter 2023. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and find other sources. Moscow is disrupting natural gas deliveries, which the EU didn’t include in its own sanctions for fear of seriously harming the European economy. Before the war, the bloc got about 40% of its gas from Russia.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It’s not biggest culprit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

EXPLAINER: G7 provides forum for like-minded democracies

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — In 1975, leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies gathered outside Paris to deal with an energy crisis sparked by a war and rampant inflation. Those same sore points are bedeviling their successors at this week’s Group of Seven summit in Germany. As Russia wages war in Ukraine, high consumer and energy prices are threatening to trigger recessions in the U.S. and Europe. The leaders are searching for ways to support Ukraine and curb Russia’s ability to fund the war without worsening the economic impact on their own countries. The G-7 members are: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. European Union officials also attend the group’s summits.

Average US gasoline price drops 4 cents to $5.05 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell by 4 cents in the past two weeks to $5.05 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says it’s the first drop in nine weeks. She says oil prices fell sharply amid deepening global inflation fears. She also expects further drops. However, the average price at the pump as of Friday was still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.39 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.39 per gallon.

NLRB’s top prosecutor seeks big changes, faces uphill battle

As workers at major companies increasingly move to unionize, the political environment for labor couldn’t be more ripe. Perhaps nowhere is that more accurate than at the National Labor Relations Board. The agency’s top prosecutor, Jennifer Abruzzo, is seeking to overturn prior precedents and revive decades-old labor policies that supporters say would make it easier for workers to form a union. To get her wish, Abruzzo must have buy-in from the five-member board, whose Democratic majority is expected to be sympathetic to her proposed changes. But any such shifts in how the agency enforces labor law is likely to be reversed under a Republican administration and met with fierce resistance from employers in federal court.

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they’re intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can’t let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

The Supreme Court’s decision to end the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has catapulted businesses of all types into the most divisive corner of politics. A rash of iconic names including The Walt Disney Company, Facebook parent Meta, and Goldman Sachs announced they would pay for travel expenses for those who want the procedure but can’t get it in the states they live in. Others including J.P. Morgan Chase, Starbucks and Yelp reiterated past pledges they would cover travel expenses. But of the dozens of big companies that The Associated Press reached out to, many like McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Walmart remained silent, underscoring how divisive the issue is.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.