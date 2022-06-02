Ciena: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.9 million. The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share. The developer of high-speed... READ MORE

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $949.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.9 million.

