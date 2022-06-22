Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.33 to $106.19 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.91 to $111.74 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $3.83 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $4.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 5 cents to $6.86 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for August delivery fell 40 cents to $1,838.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell... READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.33 to $106.19 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.91 to $111.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $3.83 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $4.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 5 cents to $6.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 40 cents to $1,838.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $21.42 an ounce and July copper fell 10 cents to $3.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.28 Japanese yen from 136.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0566 from $1.0532.

