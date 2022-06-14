On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 8:30 am
< a min read
      

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30.

Coinbase estimates that it will incur about $40 million to $45 million...

READ MORE

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30.

Coinbase estimates that it will incur about $40 million to $45 million in total restructuring expenses, mostly related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

The restructuring plan is anticipated to be substantially complete in the second quarter.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|20 Accelerating Industrial Digital...
6|20 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
6|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories