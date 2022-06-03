On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dubai arrests British man over $1.7B Denmark tax fraud case

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022 7:32 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police said Friday they arrested and planned to extradite a British man wanted in Denmark over a $1.7 billion tax fraud case.

Dubai police identified the man as Sanjay Shah and said his arrest came after Denmark signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition between the United Arab Emirates and Denmark.

Shah has maintained his innocence while living in Dubai over the last few years.

