Business News

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 3:41 pm
Wheat for Jul. was up 1.25 cents at $9.7650 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.25 cents at $7.68 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 14.75 cents $6.2175 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 28.25 cents at $16.5275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.70 cents at $1.3612 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.15 cents at $1.7315 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .87 cent at $1.1185 a pound.

