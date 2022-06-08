Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 3 cents at $10.7475 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.50 cents at $7.6450 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 6.50 cents $6.6150 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $17.40 a bushel. Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 3.10 cents at $1.3682 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.20 cents at $1.7565 a pound; while Jun. lean... READ MORE

Wheat for Jul. was up 3 cents at $10.7475 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.50 cents at $7.6450 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 6.50 cents $6.6150 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $17.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 3.10 cents at $1.3682 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.20 cents at $1.7565 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .57 cent at $1.0785 a pound.

