Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 3:34 pm
Wheat for Jul. was up 3 cents at $10.7475 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.50 cents at $7.6450 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 6.50 cents $6.6150 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $17.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 3.10 cents at $1.3682 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.20 cents at $1.7565 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .57 cent at $1.0785 a pound.

