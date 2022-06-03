Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings. Week of June 6 Connexa Sports Technologies – Windsor Mill, Md., 1.3 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Northland Securities/Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CNXA. Business: Makes a portable tennis ball launcher. Phoenix Motor – Anaheim, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by Prime... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 6

Connexa Sports Technologies – Windsor Mill, Md., 1.3 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Northland Securities/Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CNXA. Business: Makes a portable tennis ball launcher.

Phoenix Motor – Anaheim, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PEV. Business: Electric drive system and vehicle maker being spun out of SPI Energy.

Yoshiharu Global – Buena Park, Calif., 3.8 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by EF Hutton/Valuable Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YOSH. Business: Operates seven ramen-focused Japanese restaurants in Southern California.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.