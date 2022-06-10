Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 13

Intelligent Living – Hong Kong, China, 5.1 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ILAG. Business: Chinese manufacturer of mechanical locksets and smart security systems.

