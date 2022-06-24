Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 27

Ivanhoe Electric – Vancouver, Canada, 14.4 million shares, priced $11.75-$12.50, managed by BMO Capital Markets/Jefferies. Proposed NYSE American symbol IE. Business: Owns and develops US copper, gold and other mineral and metal mining projects.

