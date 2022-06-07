On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kohl's, JM Smucker rise; Target, Encompass fall

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $3.69 to $155.98.

The retailer is canceling orders from suppliers and slashing prices as consumers shift spending from goods to services.

Kohl’s Corp., up $3.97 to $45.59.

The retailer is in advanced talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group for about $8 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 5 cents to $12.43.

The exercise bike and treadmill company named a new chief financial officer.

Coupa Software Inc., up $1.91 to $74.04.

The business software company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.05 to $130.31.

The jam maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $1.81 to $39.06.

The restaurant and arcade chain beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Encompass Health Corp., down $3.48 to $61.37.

The healthcare services company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Chico’s FAS Inc., up 11 cents to $4.98.

The clothing chain raised its earnings forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Top Stories