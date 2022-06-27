Temp worker held on $5M bond in Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. It wasn’t clear Monday whether McKnight has an attorney and jail records didn’t list one for him. Bolingbrook Police Chief... READ MORE

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.

It wasn’t clear Monday whether McKnight has an attorney and jail records didn’t list one for him.

Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa said in a statement that McKnight was confronted about 6:25 a.m. Saturday by employees at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook who accused him of robbing two employees of a watch and wallet at gunpoint. That led to an argument, which was followed by the shooting, Rompa said.

McKnight was arrested about three hours later near a home, authorities said, and a gun and the reportedly stolen items were recovered.

Central Hightower, 37, died following the shooting. A 25-year-old man was last listed by authorities in critical condition Saturday at a hospital, while a 43-year-old man was treated at a hospital and released.

Rompa said McKnight started working June 9 at WeatherTech through a temporary employment agency.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.