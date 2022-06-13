Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico. “There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is... READ MORE

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.

José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.

“There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is happening in the country and it requieres that authorities take action,” Medina Mora said.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

According to local press reports, about 10 armed thieves forced their way into a private freight dispatch yard near the port, subdued employees and then took several hours to search for the shipping containers they wanted.

The thieves then apparently hooked up the containers to trucks and drove way with them. No sign of the containers, or their contents, has been seen since.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killing of local people. Two police officers have also been shot to death so far this month in the state, which has been dominated by the Jalisco drug cartel.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.