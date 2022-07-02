2U: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share. ... ... READ MORE

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $241.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.4 million.

