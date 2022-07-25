AGNC Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $434 million in its second quarter. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $434 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $315 million in the period.

AGNC Investment shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.27, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

