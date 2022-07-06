AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EDT

IEA: High prices, uncertainty will slow growth in gas demand BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will slow the growth in demand for the fossil fuel in the coming years. In a report published Tuesday, the Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025. That’s less than half... READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will slow the growth in demand for the fossil fuel in the coming years. In a report published Tuesday, the Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025. That’s less than half the increase of 370 bcm seen in the previous five-year period, which included the pandemic downturn. The revised forecast is mostly due to expectations of slower economic growth rather than buyers switching from gas to other fossil fuels, such as coal or oil. The IEA said gas-saving measures and the switch to renewable energy sources also had a lesser impact.

FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an administrative stay on the order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. The agency says the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review, but does not rescind it. The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban. The initial FDA action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

Many won’t rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides. That’s even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future. The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends. Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food security when they meet this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.

Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The airline group said Tuesday’s announcement would not affect its operations and flight schedule. But the chief executive of SAS said the pilots’ strike had accelerated the move to seek bankruptcy protection voluntarily in the U.S. Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. Pilots say their pay and conditions are inadequate and the company is not rehiring pilots laid off during the pandemic. They claim the company negotiated for months but never intended to reach a deal with them.

Biden to Ohio, spotlighting rescued pensions for millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking a message of shoring up workers’ pensions to Ohio, hoping to reinvigorate his political standing with blue-collar voters. The state has been trending strongly Republican in recent years, with Donald Trump easily carrying it twice. But the Democrats have hopes of winning a Senate seat that is coming open. Biden on Wednesday is announcing a new rule that will allow major new financial support for troubled pensions that cover some 2 million to 3 million workers.

In major blow, 2 key ministers quit Boris Johnson government

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clinging to power after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership amid shifting explanations about his handling of a sexual misconduct scandal. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday, costing Johnson the support of the men responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain — the cost-of-living crisis and surging COVID-19 infections. Both men cited Johnson’s credibility after a day in which the prime minister was forced to backtrack on earlier statements about a misconduct scandal that has rattled his government for the past six days.

Profiles of Sunak and Javid, who quit Johnson’s Cabinet

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is facing a fresh crisis after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers resigned within minutes of each other. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit saying the government under Johnson’s leadership was no longer competent or “acting in the national interest.” Both Javid and Sunak are key members of the Cabinet and both are seen as potential successors to Johnson, leaving his position perilous. Sunak was, until recently, widely regarded as the party’s brightest rising star. Javid, 52, has been health secretary since June 2021, leading Britain’s COVID-19 response. Before that, he served as treasury chief, but resigned in early 2020 after clashing with Johnson

US indexes shake off an early slump and eke out gains

Major stock indexes shook off an early slump and ended with meager gains on Wall Street Tuesday as worries about the economy continue to weigh on markets. Oil prices slumped, bringing the price of U.S. crude back below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May. Tech stocks staged a turnaround and ended higher. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained in the red, losing 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.82%.

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

HONG KONG (AP) — Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history. In a post on the online hacking forum Breach Forums last week, someone using the handle “ChinaDan” offered to sell nearly 24 terabytes of data. They claimed it included information on 1 billion Chinese and “several billion case records” for 10 Bitcoin, worth about $200,000. The data purportedly includes information such as national identification numbers and mobile numbers. Experts say that the breach is on a massive scale, but potential harm to individuals is relatively limited.

