AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:56 p.m. EDT

Tesla’s 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles. The company on Saturday disclosed it sold more than 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June, an 18% drop from the first three months of this year and also well below the... READ MORE

Tesla’s 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles. The company on Saturday disclosed it sold more than 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June, an 18% drop from the first three months of this year and also well below the pace in last year’s final quarter. The last time Tesla sold fewer vehicles globally was in the third quarter of 2021 when it delivered 241,000. The erosion may put further pressure on Tesla’s stock price, which has plunged by 35% this year.

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Hard Rock casino has reached agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, removing the last threat of a strike during the busy holiday weekend. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said it reached a tentative agreement with Hard Rock, avoiding a strike that had been threatened for 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Combined with agreements reached Thursday with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana, Hard Rock’s deal leaves only two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, without a contract. But the union says it expects both of them to agree to one in the coming days.

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon emission controls on power plants this past week has cast light on the world of federal regulation. The ruling is seen as a potential blow to the fight against global warming, and it may have broader implications, too. Federal regulations run through American life, touching on everything we consume, the air we breathe, the water we drink. Regulation has become the go-to way for presidents to make policy when they can’t get Congress to pass a law, as on climate change. Barack Obama and Donald Trump did it, and so does Joe Biden. But the court’s conservative majority said not so fast to Biden.

After two pandemic years, a summer travel bounce — and chaos

JERUSALEM (AP) — Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. Interviews by The Associated Press in 11 countries this month show that the most passionate travelers are thronging to locales like the French Riviera, Amsterdam and the American Midwest. But even as safety restrictions fall, places like Israel, India and Rome are reporting only fractions of the record-setting tourism of 2019. For them, a full recovery isn’t forecast until at least 2024. China, once the world’s biggest source of tourists, remains closed per its “zero-COVID” policy. That’s holding down the rebound in many countries.

Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukarine (AP) — Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. The regional governor said Saturday that Russians “opened fire from all available kinds of weapons” in the last day. Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk are the two provinces that make up the Donbas region, where Russia has focused its offensive since the spring. Pro-Russia separatists have held portions of both provinces since 2014, and Moscow recognizes all of Luhansk and Donetsk as sovereign republics.

Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds

The fireworks are still a few days away, but travel for the July Fourth weekend is off to a booming start. The Transportation Security Administration said Friday that it screened more people on Thursday than it did on the same day in 2019, before the pandemic. Travelers so far seem to be experiencing fewer delays and canceled flights than they did earlier this week. But it’s still early. Leisure travel has bounced back this year, offsetting weakness in business travel and international flying. Still, the total number of people flying has not quite recovered fully to pre-pandemic levels.

Chip shortage keeps driving up auto prices, cutting sales

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales tumbled more than 21% in the second quarter compared with a year ago as the global semiconductor shortage continued to cause production problems for the industry. Yet demand continued to outstrip supply from April through June, even with $5 per gallon gasoline, high inflation and rising interest rates. The low supply has raised prices to record levels, knocking many consumers out of the new-vehicle market. Edmunds.com said that automakers sold 3.49 million vehicles during the quarter, nearly 933,000 fewer than the same period last year. J.D. Power estimates that the average sales price of a new vehicle for the first six months of the year hit nearly $45,000, a record that is 17.5% higher than a year ago.

Kohl’s sale falls apart in shaky retail environment

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety. Kohl’s entered exclusive talks early this month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion. On Friday, Kohl’s Chairman Pete Boneparth cited volatile markets and the rising economic anxiety among customers as the reasons. It was the second time this week that a major retailer retreated from a potential sale due to worsening economic conditions. Walgreen’s said Thursday that it was giving up on its hopes of selling its Boots business in the UK.

From stocks to crypto, a punishing six months for investors

Americans with stock portfolios or retirement investment plans would likely prefer to forget the last six months. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s broad benchmark for many stock funds, closed the first half of 2022 Thursday with a loss of more than 20% after starting the year at an all-time high. It’s the worst start to a year since 1970, when Apple and Microsoft had yet to be founded. Bonds are on pace for one of their worst performances in history, and cryptocurrencies have tumbled after soaring last year. Financial markets have been roiled as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates sharply to tame surging inflation.

Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles unfinished in storage

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM’s total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.