AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:07 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. If the FDA grants the company’s request, women would be able to buy the pill from HRA Pharma over the counter, similar to common pain relievers. Birth control pills are available without a prescription in many parts of the world.

Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao are empty after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned anyone violating the rules would be punished. Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. The government reported 59 additional daily cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe has shut down for annual maintenance amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work. The operator’s data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning. German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions; Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.

London’s Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport has apologized to passengers whose travels have been disrupted by staff shortages. The airport warned that it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks. It cited long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. The airport apologized to any passengers who have been affected. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe.

World shares mostly lower as recession, COVID fears loom

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have opened lower in Europe after most Asian markets also fell. U.S. futures and oil prices declined, while Japan’s benchmark rallied after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party garnered a landslide parliamentary election victory. Concerns about global inflation and interruptions to economic activity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic are weighing on investor sentiment. The shut-down of a major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany for annual maintenance brought concern Russia might not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. Chinese markets fell on heavy selling of technology shares as market regulators fined companies for failing to report past transactions. Wall Street closed out last week with a sputtering finish.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

UK Conservatives jostle in crowded, testy leadership race

LONDON (AP) — Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to woo their Conservative Party electorate. They are campaigning as party officials prepare to quickly narrow the crowded field of almost a dozen candidates. Little-known junior minister Rehman Chishti became the 11th candidate to declare he wanted to succeed Johnson, who quit as party leader on Thursday after months of ethics scandals. Other contenders include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt. The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election by the 358 Conservative lawmakers and then the whole Conservative membership. The party is due to set out a schedule on Monday.

EU urges second COVID-19 boosters for people ages 60 to 79

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union says it’s “critical” that authorities in the 27-nation bloc consider giving second coronavirus booster shots to people between the ages of 60 and 79 years and other vulnerable people. A new wave of the pandemic is sweeping across Europe. European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement Monday that with cases rising in many nations, “There is no time to lose.” The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and European Medicines Agency said that the second boosters can be given at least four months after the first booster. Monday’s advice comes after the agencies in April recommended that people over 80 years of age be considered for a second booster.

Ukraine official says Russia strikes ‘absolute terrorism’

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city in what the local administrator described as “absolute terrorism.” The top official in the Kharkiv region said Monday the Russian forces launched three missile strikes on the city targeting a school, a residential building and warehouse facilities. He said at least three people died and 31 others were injured. The strikes came just two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine and killed at least 24 people. Russian attacks also continued in the eastern Donbas region. The British military said Russian troops weren’t getting needed rest after capturing a Ukrainian stronghold in the area earlier this month.

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle drags on company shares

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Twitter are down more than 6% in premarket trading after billionaire Elon Musk said that he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the company and the social media platform vowed to challenge Musk in court. Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts it has. Twitter has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake but on Monday Musk continued to taunt the company on Twitter over what he has described as a lack of data.

