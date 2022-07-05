AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:04 a.m. EDT

IEA: High prices, uncertainty will slow growth in gas demand BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will slow the growth in demand for the fossil fuel in the coming years. In a report published Tuesday, the Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025. That’s less than half... READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will slow the growth in demand for the fossil fuel in the coming years. In a report published Tuesday, the Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025. That’s less than half the increase of 370 bcm seen in the previous five-year period, which included the pandemic downturn. The revised forecast is mostly due to expectations of slower economic growth rather than buyers switching from gas to other fossil fuels, such as coal or oil. The IEA said gas-saving measures and the switch to renewable energy sources also had a lesser impact.

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — The rent has come due for America’s small businesses and at a very inopportune time. Landlords were lenient about rent payments during the first two years of the pandemic. Now, many are asking for back rent, and some are raising the current rent as well. Meanwhile, most aid programs for small businesses have ended, while inflation has sharply pushed up the cost of supplies, shipping, and labor. Thirty-three percent of all U.S. small businesses could not pay their May rent in full and on time, up 5% from April, according to a survey from Alignable, a small business referral network.

Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, warning the walkout by 1,000 pilots a day earlier had put the future of the carrier at risk. The group said Tuesday it had “voluntarily filed for chapter 11 in the U.S.,” It said its operations and flight schedule will be unaffected. Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances, dubbed SAS Forward. Pilots claimed the company had negotiated for months but had never intended to reach a deal. They say their pay and conditions are inadequate and the company is not rehiring pilots laid off during the pandemic.

Flight cancellations ease slightly as July 4 weekend ends

DALLAS (AP) — The number of U.S. flights being canceled is slowing down, but plenty of travelers are facing long delays as they try to get home from trips over the July Fourth holiday weekend. By late Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,200 U.S. flights had been delayed and more than 200 were canceled, according to FlightAware. The good news is, that’s fewer delays and cancellations than we’ve seen in recent days. Industry experts say airlines are struggling because demand for travel has recovered from the bottom of the pandemic faster than anyone expected. That’s causing airports to be almost as crowded as they were in 2019, before the pandemic.

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs

After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion that’s been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where abortion is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies. But they gave no details on how they will do this and it’s not clear if they will be able to — legally — while protecting employees’ privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.

It’s a new era for funding on both sides of abortion debate

NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of funding on both sides of the abortion debate. With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, an issue long debated by legislators and philanthropists suddenly has real-world ramifications for people across the country. Donations are pouring in to nonprofit groups on both sides of the debate in what experts call an example of “rage giving.” Yet few believe the additional funding will be enough to address the increased demand for help either for women to obtain the procedure or to support babies put up for adoption or into the foster care system.

Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos

LONDON (AP) — Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. has lost a legal bid to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. The company had challenged the U.K. government over regulations taking effect in October restricting the promotion of foods high in fat, sugar or salt. A High Court judge on Monday rejected the company’s argument that the regulations don’t take into account the nutritional value of milk added to cereal. A judge said mixing a breakfast cereal that’s high in sugar with milk does not alter the fact that it’s high in sugar. Kellogg’s said it’s disappointed but doesn’t plan to appeal.

Global shares mixed as inflation, energy weigh on growth

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are lower in Europe after an upbeat session in Asia. Wall Street futures slipped ahead of the reopening of U.S. markets after Monday’s Independence Day holiday. Benchmarks also fell in Paris, London, Frankfurt and Shanghai. But stocks gained in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong. The war in Ukraine and its impact on energy supplies are casting a shadow over the global economic outlook at a time when central banks are raising interest rates to slow inflation. At the same time that most pandemic restrictions are gradually being lifted across Asia, a resurgence in COVID-19 infections has taken hold in Europe, the U.S. and parts of Asia. Oil prices were mixed.

Canada says China bars diplomats from Canadian tycoon trial

BEIJING (AP) — The Canadian government says Chinese authorities refused to let diplomats attend the trial of a Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong five years ago. Xiao Jianhua was last seen at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017. He is believed to have been taken to the mainland by Chinese authorities. The government has never confirmed whether he was detained or what charges he might face. The Canadian government said earlier that Xiao was due to stand trial Monday but gave no indication whether a trial took place or where. It gave no details of possible charges. The disappearance of Xiao, the founder of Tomorrow Group, took place amid a flurry of anti-corruption prosecutions.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

