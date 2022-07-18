AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:35 a.m. EDT

The AP Interview: GM’s Barra stands by ambitious EV pledge NEW YORK (AP) — The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Researchers say Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware

BANGKOK (AP) — Cybersecurity researchers have outlined details of cases where Thai activists involved in the country’s pro-democracy protests had their cell phones or other devices infected and attacked with spyware. An investigation by Citizen Lab and iLaw found that at least 30 Thai individuals — including activists, scholars and people working with civil society groups — were targeted for surveillance with Pegasus, a spyware produced by Israeli-based cybersecurity company NSO Group. Those whose devices were attacked were either involved in the pro-democracy protests that took place between 2020 and 2021, or were publicly critical of the Thai monarchy. It said that lawyers who defended them also were under such digital surveillance.

Asian shares gain on upbeat news on China property sector

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are higher led by gains in Chinese markets after regulators urged banks to support property projects to support the housing market. U.S. futures advanced and oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. Chinese media reported that some stalled real estate projects had resumed construction after buyers threatened to stop their mortgage payments. The advance Monday followed a broad rally on Wall Street on Friday following some encouraging news about U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations. A July survey from the University of Michigan released Friday showed that consumers’ inflation expectations have held steady or improved.

UAE leader in France to discuss Russian energy alternatives

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the leader of the United Arab Emirates to ensure energy supplies from the oil-rich Gulf country. The meeting Monday comes as Europe prepares for the possibility of a total cutoff of Russian natural gas following sanctions over the war in Ukraine. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on his first state visit to France. Oil and gas supplies to France and the European Union will top the agenda as the 27-member bloc scrambles to prepare for winter. France has been in discussions with the UAE regarding supplies of oil and diesel as a Russian alternative.

EU zooms in on tighter Russia sanctions; backs Ukraine aid

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are zooming on tightening the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine. The EU ministers also made a commitment Monday to add another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest to beef up the defense of the nation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold” which is Moscow’s second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban.

Italy’s embattled PM Draghi visits Algeria for gas talks

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is visiting Algeria’s capital to finalize deals boosting Algerian gas supplies to Italy amid growing fears that Russia will cut off gas to Europe. Monday’s trip comes as the fate of Draghi’s government is in limbo. The Italian delegation will meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and sign joint agreements. Algeria is displacing Russia as the main supplier of gas to Italy as EU countries scramble to find other energy sources after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The domestic political turmoil forced Draghi to reduce his Algeria visit from two days to one.

Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece has filed an official complaint with Serbia after a cargo plane carrying mortar ammunition crashed while attempting an emergency landing in northern Greece. Eight crew members on the An-12 cargo plane that was operated by a Ukrainian company were killed in the crash late Saturday outside the northern Greek city of Kavala, that was followed by at least two hours of explosions. A Greek official said the complaint to Serbia’s government was made Monday by the Greek ambassador in Belgrade.

Extreme heat warning goes into effect in UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. The “red” alert will last throughout Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the U.K. Met Office, the country’s weather service. The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 38.7C (101.7F), a record set in 2019. Train operators are asking customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays.

As AI language skills grow, so do scientists’ concerns

The tech industry’s latest artificial intelligence constructs can be pretty convincing if you ask them what it feels like to be a sentient computer, or maybe just a dinosaur or squirrel. But they’re not so good — and sometimes dangerously bad — at handling other seemingly straightforward tasks. Researchers say they’d be less concerned if the companies developing these systems, known technically as “large language models,” were less secretive about the data used to “train” these AI systems. Leaders such as Google and OpenAI haven’t budged, so other scientists are now building their own systems to crack open the black box of AI behavior.

