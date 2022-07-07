AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:26 a.m. EDT

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It’s the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It’s the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They’ve already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It’s the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’ll spend nearly $1 billion to upgrade airports around the country. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the money will go to 85 airports. The projects include $60 million to upgrade the terminal and bag-handling system at the Denver airport and $50 million apiece for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida. The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will get more than $20 million each to renovate restrooms. The grants are the first installment in $5 billion of airport spending included in a huge infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts the spending, saying America’s airports need it.

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson wanted to be like his hero Winston Churchill: a larger-than-life character who led Britain through a time of crisis. He was felled by crises of his own making as a trickle of ethics allegations became a flood that engulfed his government and turned his Conservative Party against him. Johnson resigned Thursday after the chorus of disapproval became too much. It lowers the curtain on the career of one of the most divisive politicians Britain has ever known. Biographer Andrew Gimson called Johnson “the man who takes on the Establishment and wins.” But for critic and former member of parliament Rory Stewart he was “probably the best liar we’ve ever had as prime minister.”

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson was the mayor who basked in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to election victory on the back of his promise to “get Brexit done.” But Johnson’s time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a stream of ethics allegations. That ranged from “Partygate,” the illegal government parties held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, to how he handled a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was poised to open with gains Thursday as investors await employment data that could shed light on how companies are managing rising costs and interest rates that are sure to climb even higher as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive push to reign in inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.4%. Lower oil prices have helped to offset fears about surging inflation the Fed said might require more U.S. interest rate hikes. Shares in Europe were sharply higher, even before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive is warning that the continent is facing one of its toughest years when it comes to natural disasters like droughts and wildfires because of increasing climate change. EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic says that “the present drought in Europe could become the worst ever.” Extremely dry weather is hitting several Mediterranean nations and fires ravage huge swaths of countryside. Sefcovic says that “statistics show that since 2017, we have the most intense, intense forest fires ever seen in Europe. And that we unfortunately expect the 2022 forest fire season could follow this trend.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, and while layoffs remain low, it’s the fifth straight week claims have topped the 230,000 mark. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 2 rose to 235,000, up 4,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track with the number of layoffs. Until early June, claims hadn’t eclipsed 220,000 since January and have often been below 200,000 this year. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong.

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Thursday approved a major package of reforms aimed at boosting the production of renewable power, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the country has for too long relied on energy supplies from Russia. The government unveiled its 600-page “Easter package” in April, less than two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated the simmering energy crisis between Moscow and western European neighbors, many of which were buyers of Russian fossil fuels. Germany has sharply reduced its energy imports from Russia in recent months. The government aims to end the purchase of Russian coal and oil this year, and of natural gas by 2024, while rapidly accelerating the installation of sun and wind power facilities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were concerned at their meeting last month that consumers were starting to anticipate higher inflation, and they signaled that much higher interest rates could be needed to restrain it. The policymakers also acknowledged, in minutes from their meeting released Wednesday, that their rate hikes could weaken the economy. But they suggested that such steps were necessary to slow price increases back to the Fed’s 2% annual target. The Fed officials agreed that the central bank needed to raise its benchmark interest rate to “restrictive” levels that would slow the economy’s growth and “recognized that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate” if inflation persisted.

PARIS (AP) — France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has vowed to boost jobs, cut taxes, support purchasing power, tackle climate-related issues and help France better face the consequences of the war in Ukraine. She said that would include nationalizing electricity giant EDF. Borne laid out her main priorities Wednesday in her first major speech to the National Assembly after parliamentary elections last month cost French President Emmanuel Macron’s government its majority. She said the government plans to nationalize French electricity giant EDF amid an energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The French state now holds an 84% stake in the company, one of the world’s biggest electricity producers.

