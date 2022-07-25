AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:10 a.m. EDT

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”

Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to tame runaway inflation that has further eroded the country’s unstable currency. The unprecedented move was announced Monday by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, to boost confidence in the local currency. Trust in Zimbabwe’s currency is low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008 which reached 5 billion%, according to the IMF. With strong memories of that disastrous inflation, many Zimbabweans today prefer to scramble on the illegal market for scarce U.S. dollars to keep at home as savings or for daily transactions. Faith in Zimbabwe’s currency is already so low that many retailers don’t accept it.

Chinatown fears community, business loss in 76ers arena plan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Organizers and members of Philadelphia’s Chinatown say they were surprised by the 76ers’ announcement that they hope to build a $1.3 billion arena just a block from the community’s gateway arch. They say no one reached out for community input before the announcement. Now, they fear that they’ll be merely a stepping stone for people visiting the arena and that real estate values will price out older and immigrant residents. Chinatowns throughout the U.S. have been under threat from gentrification or development over the years. A spokesperson for the arena development company says that the process is in its infancy and that they planned to work with the community.

German union calls 1-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff

BERLIN (AP) — A German union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out on a one-day strike Wednesday in a dispute over pay. The ver.di service workers’ union said Monday that the call applies to all Lufthansa locations in Germany. It comes amid negotiations on pay for about 20,000 employees of logistical, technical and cargo subsidiaries of the airline. The strike is set to start at 3:45 a.m. (0145 GMT) Wednesday and end at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Thursday. The union aims to raise the pressure on Lufthansa ahead of the next round of negotiations on Aug. 3 and 4.

US markets resilient ahead of this week’s Fed meeting

U.S. markets marched toward gains before the bell ahead of this week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve, which is attempting to tamp down inflation without risking a recession. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% in premarket trading Monday. European shares shifted from losses to gains after Asian markets finished lower and oil prices declined. On Wednesday, most economists expect the Fed to announce its second 0.75% point increase in its short-term rate in a row, a hefty increase that it hasn’t otherwise implemented since 1994. On Thursday, the government releases its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter.

German business confidence at 2-year low amid energy worries

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that German business confidence has fallen more than expected this month, hitting a two-year low amid worries about higher energy prices and the prospect of a possible natural gas shortage. The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index, a leading indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, dropped to 88.6 points in July from 92.2 last month. It was the second consecutive fall and took the index to its lowest level since June 2020. Economists had predicted a drop to 90.1. The decline was led by a drop in companies’ outlook for the next six months, but they also were less satisfied with their current situation.

Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession. Yellen spoke Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter. Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row.

Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against some of the largest poultry producers in the country. It’s part of an effort to end what the government says are longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit is being filed Monday, according to three people familiar with the matter who disclosed it to The Associated Press. The suit names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, along with a data consulting company. The Justice Department alleges the companies have been engaged in a multiyear conspiracy to exchange information about the wages and benefits of poultry plant workers in order to suppress competition for those workers.

Biden’s global promises held back by politics at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Political challenges at home are making it tough for President Joe Biden to fulfill his promises to the rest of the world. Biden has made pledges or reached deals on climate change, taxes and pandemic relief, but legislation for all of those issues has stalled on Capitol Hill. The White House defends Biden’s record by noting that he’s secured nearly $54 billion in military and financial assistance for Ukraine in the war against Russia. But congressional roadblocks are an impediment for a president who declared “America is back” after taking office last year. The result is an administration straining to maintain its credibility abroad while Biden fights a rearguard action on Capitol Hill.

China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande has announced that its chief executive and chief financial officer have resigned after initial findings in a probe found $2 billion belonging to its property unit subsidiary was redirected back to the group. The news, announced Friday, comes as the company is already saddled with $310 billion in debt. China Evergrande said its CEO Xia Haijun and CFO Pan Darong had resigned over their involvement in an arrangement to use the money as collateral to guarantee a series of loans. The company said the money was then redirected to Evergrande through a third party.

