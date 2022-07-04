AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:57 a.m. EDT

It’s a new era for funding on both sides of abortion debate NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of funding on both sides of the abortion debate. With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, an issue long debated by legislators and philanthropists suddenly has real-world ramifications for people across the country. Donations are pouring in to nonprofit groups... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of funding on both sides of the abortion debate. With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, an issue long debated by legislators and philanthropists suddenly has real-world ramifications for people across the country. Donations are pouring in to nonprofit groups on both sides of the debate in what experts call an example of “rage giving.” Yet few believe the additional funding will be enough to address the increased demand for help either for women to obtain the procedure or to support babies put up for adoption or into the foster care system.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — The foreign ministers of Germany and Ireland have reiterated their condemnation of the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland. The minister wrote in British newspaper The Observer on Sunday that Britain will be breaking an international agreement just two years old which it hadn’t engaged in with “good faith.”

World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher while U.S. futures fell ahead of the July 4 holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo but fell in Hong Kong and Seoul. Oil prices fell back after surging on Friday. U.S. stocks shook off a morning slump Friday and ended higher, but still ended in the red for the week. It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street as investors fretted over high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%.

German leader gathers employers, unions to tackle inflation

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has gathered top employer and labor union representatives at his Berlin office to seek ways of addressing the impact of rising prices while preventing a spiral of inflation in Europe’s biggest economy. The government billed Monday’s meeting as the first in a series aimed at finding a broad alliance for solutions as Germany’s annual inflation rate stands at 7.6% — close to a half-century high. Scholz’s spokesman said that “we will have to have results in the fall,” but didn’t specify when exactly. In Germany, wage deals are typically hammered out in negotiations between employers’ organizations and unions that cover a whole industrial sector.

Data puts Turkey’s annual inflation at 78.6%, a 24-year high

ISTANBUL (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey hit 78.62% in June, the highest rate since 1998. The Turkish Statistical Institute released the monthly figures on Monday. Turkey is experiencing a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Consumer prices rose by 4.95% on a monthly basis, the institute reported. While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey’s problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies. The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation — a position that contradicts established economic thinking — and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports. Some economists believe the real inflation rate is more than twice the official figure.

Outages disrupt services at Japan’s No. 2 telecoms carrier

TOKYO (AP) — A weekend outage at Japan’s No. 2 mobile carrier KDDI Corp. was still preventing many of its customers from making calls Monday. The massive outage that began early Saturday affected nearly 40 million people, disrupting deliveries, weather reports and other services across the country. The company said it began during scheduled maintenance work at a facility in western Tokyo. It disabled text messaging, phone calls and other services. Over the weekend, the Meteorological Agency was unable to send weather data at hundreds of stations, dozens of cash machines were disabled in central Japan, and Tokyo and other municipalities had trouble reaching COVID-19 patients subject to health monitoring at home. Parcel deliveries also were disrupted.

Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

BEIJING (AP) — The Canadian government says a Chinese-born Canadian tycoon is being put on trial in China. That comes five years after Xiao Jianhua vanished from Hong Kong during an anti-corruption crackdown A Canadian government statement said diplomats were “monitoring this case closely. Xiao, the founder of Tomorrow Group, vanished from a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 amid an upsurge of prosecutions of Chinese businesspeople accused of bribery and other misconduct. Authorities have never confirmed whether Xiao was detained or disclosed possible charges. His disappearance came as the ruling Communist Party was stepping up efforts to pressure people wanted in corruption cases to return from abroad to stand trial.

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Although fish and seafood consumption is on the rise in the U.S., the number of Midwest aquaculture farms is declining, and many fish producers say they face challenges getting their produce to consumers. Experts maintain the region could be a strong aquaculture producer, but the number of aquaculture farms in the Midwest has fallen from a decade ago. Joseph Morris, a former director of the North Central Regional Aquaculture Center at Iowa State University, notes problems with marketing, fish processing and high labor costs. Amy Shambach, with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, says aquaculture produce from the Midwest also must compete with cheaper, imported seafood.

With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has extended school closures for one week because there isn’t enough fuel for teachers and parents to get children to classrooms. The energy minister has appealed to the country’s expatriates to send money home through banks to finance new oil purchases. A huge foreign debt has left the Indian Ocean island with none of the suppliers willing to sell fuel on credit. The available stocks, sufficient for only several days, will be provided for essential services, including health and port workers, public transport and food distribution. The energy minister said Sunday that finding money is a huge challenge. He says authorities are struggling to find $587 million to pay for fuel because Sri Lanka owed about $800 million to seven fuel suppliers.

