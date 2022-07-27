ASGN Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $72.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share. The staffing company posted revenue of $1.14 billion... READ MORE

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $72.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

ASGN Inc shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.15, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

