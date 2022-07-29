Booz Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $138.3 million. On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share. The defense contractor posted revenue... READ MORE

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $138.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.45 per share.

Booz Allen shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

