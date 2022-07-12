Canoo, InMode rise; Gap, PriceSmart fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
PepsiCo Inc., down 97 cents to $169.50.
The soda and snack maker slipped with the broader market, despite reporting solid financial results.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up 33 cents to $9.25.
Peleton will stop making its own exercise bikes and treadmills, and expand its relationship with manufacturer Rexon Industrial.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.25 to $31.
The restaurant and arcade chain named a new executive team under recently installed CEO Chris Morris.
Gap Inc., down 44 cents to $8.32.
The fashion chain’s CEO, Sonia Syngal, is stepping down from her role after two years on the job.
Canoo Inc., up $1.26 to $3.63.
Walmart signed a deal to buy up to 10,000 delivery vehicles from the Arkansas-based electric vehicle maker.
InMode Ltd., up $3.59 to $26.73.
The maker of cosmetic surgery devices raised its revenue forecast for the year.
PriceSmart Inc., down $6.99 to $65.54.
The warehouse club reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 66 cents to $20.66.
Energy stocks fell along with slumping oil prices.
