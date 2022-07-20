Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.5 million. The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.8 million, topping Street forecasts. Capital Bancorp shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.93, a... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.93, a rise of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.