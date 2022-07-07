On Air: Panel Discussions
Clarification: AP-Africa-EACOP-pipeline story

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 12:00 pm
In a story published July 5, 2022, and not datelined, about a controversial oil pipeline project in East Africa, The Associated Press attributed a statement to the chair of the Equator Principles Association about the obligation of association members to assure compliance with its principles. The association later clarified that these comments should have been attributed to the organization, not to Puri personally.

