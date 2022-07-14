On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Conagra, APA fall; Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic rise

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 4:09 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.38 to $83.67.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $3.91 to $108.

The bank’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Morgan Stanley, down 29 cents to $74.69.

The investment bank reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, down $3.45 to $10.58.

The owner of industrial properties cut its dividend.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $2.59 to $33.15.

The food producer cut its profit forecast and plans on more price increases as it deals with inflation.

APA Corp., down $1.32 to $31.58.

Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.

First Republic Bank, up $2.63 to $150.98.

The bank reported solid second-quarter financial results.

Newmont Corp., down $3.20 to $54.99.

The gold miner slipped along with falling prices for the precious metal.

Top Stories