Dynex Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $29.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share. The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.1... READ MORE

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $29.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.