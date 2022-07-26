On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
First Community Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2022
BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.2 million.

The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks...

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

