Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

