Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. rose 11 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 15.75 cents at $5.80 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 10 cents $4.4250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 38.50 cents at $14.3715 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.3775 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.25 cents at $1.7930 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 1.48 cents at $1.1722 a pound.

