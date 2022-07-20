On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Grains mostly lower Livestock mixed

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 4:00 pm
Wheat for Sep. rose 7.25 cents at $8.1950 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4.50 cents at $5.9225 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 1.75 cents $6.7750 a bushel; while Sep. declined 28.25 cents at $14.49 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.3575 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .93 cent at $1.7782 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 2.05 cents at $1.1487 a pound.

