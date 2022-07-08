How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/8/2022

Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest... READ MORE

Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day.

A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields rose. Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.24 points, or 0.1%, to 3,899.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.40 points, or 0.1%, to 31,388.15.

The Nasdaq rose 13.96 points, or 0.1%, to 11,635.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,769.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.05 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 240.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 507.46 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.61 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.80 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 5,000.15 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,009.66 points, or 25.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 475.95 points, or 21.2%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.