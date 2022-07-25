How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/25/2022

Stocks closed mixed Monday, as investors brace for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week. The nation’s central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, led by energy, utilities and financial shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell. Corporate earnings reports pick up later this week when technology heavyweights like Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon all deliver quarterly results.... READ MORE

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 3,966.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 31,990.04.

The Nasdaq fell 51.45 points, or 0.4%, to 11,782.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.89 points, or 0.6%, to 1,881.77.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 799.34 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is down 4,348.26 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,862.30 points, or 24.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 427.54 points, or 19%.

