On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/20/2022

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street again Wednesday as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies.

Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.21 points, or 0.6%, to 3,959.90.

The Dow Jones...

READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street again Wednesday as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies.

Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.21 points, or 0.6%, to 3,959.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.2%, to 31,874.84.

The Nasdaq rose 184.50 points, or 1.6%, to 11,897.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.62 points, or 1.6%, to 1,827.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 96.74 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 586.58 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 445.23 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.58 points, or 4.8%.

For the year:

        Read more: Business News

The S&P 500 is down 806.28 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is down 4,463.46 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,747.32 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is down 417.36 points, or 18.6%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|27 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
7|27 NIST/OCR-HIPAA Risk Analysis & Risk...
7|27 Digitize and Streamline Human Resources...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories