Iridium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.1 million.

