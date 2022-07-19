On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 7:43 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $309 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.99 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $15.45 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.16 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $21.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $65.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

