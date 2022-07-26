NVR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported profit of $433.3 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $123.65 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period.

