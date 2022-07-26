Old Point Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its second quarter. The Hampton, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.8 million, which topped Street forecasts. _____ This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access... READ MORE

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The Hampton, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.