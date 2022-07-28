Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its second quarter. The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts. _____ This story was... READ MORE

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

