Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its second quarter. The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share. The for-profit education company posted revenue of $273.6 million in the period. _____ This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access... READ MORE

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its second quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $273.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.