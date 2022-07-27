Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its second quarter.
The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.
The for-profit education company posted revenue of $273.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access...
READ MORE
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its second quarter.
The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.
The for-profit education company posted revenue of $273.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.