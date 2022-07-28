On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
T. Rowe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022
BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $339.6 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.51 billion in...

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Top Stories