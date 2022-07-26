Tenable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share. The cybersecurity... READ MORE

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $164.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million to $171 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 17 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $673 million to $679 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.