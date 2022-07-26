Tessco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $275,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.
The wireless communications company posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period.
Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.
...
READ MORE
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $275,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.
The wireless communications company posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period.
Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.