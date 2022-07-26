Tessco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $275,000 in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share. The wireless communications company posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period. Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million. ... ... READ MORE

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $275,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period.

Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

