TowneBank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 8:40 am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported net income of $46.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Portsmouth, Virginia, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167 million, topping Street forecasts.

