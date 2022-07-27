VSE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share. The supply and logistics company... READ MORE

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $241.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

