9 coal miners trapped after collapse in northern Mexico

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 8:37 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cave-in at a coal mine in northern Mexico trapped nine miners Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

The president tweeted that the accident occurred in the town of Sabinas in the border state of Coahuila. He said 92 soldiers, specialists and four dogs were at the scene assisting rescue efforts.

Local media outlets reported that a miner managed to escape the collapse and alerted authorities.

Milenio television said relatives...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cave-in at a coal mine in northern Mexico trapped nine miners Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

The president tweeted that the accident occurred in the town of Sabinas in the border state of Coahuila. He said 92 soldiers, specialists and four dogs were at the scene assisting rescue efforts.

Local media outlets reported that a miner managed to escape the collapse and alerted authorities.

Milenio television said relatives of the trapped miners gathered outside the mine awaiting information.

In June and July of 2021, cave-ins at two Coahuila mines claimed the lives of nine miners.

