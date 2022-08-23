AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EDT

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is... READ MORE

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading lower, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid across the region in morning trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates and how much that will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight later this week when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project is coming with a big employment challenge. Intel announced earlier this year a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near Columbus. The company says about 7,000 construction workers will be hired to build the two factories ahead of a planned 2025 opening. Those jobs must be filled even though several other big central Ohio construction projects are already employing thousands. The need also comes during a national shortage of construction workers. Intel says finding workers won’t be without its challenges but is confident there’s enough demand that the jobs will be filled.

Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

DETROIT (AP) — About 3,000 white-collar workers at Ford Motor Co. will lose their jobs as the company cuts costs to help make the long transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers. The salaried worker cuts are about 6% of the work force of 31,000 in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. The cuts will come across the company in the U.S., Canada and India. Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for workers to find new jobs.

Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld Group says it’s considering a U.S. bankruptcy filing for Chapter 11 protection, as it contends with billions of dollars in debt and more empty seats at its screens than expected. One of the world’s largest movie theater chains, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the United States said Monday that bankruptcy is one option it’s weighing amid a financial crunch. Cineworld faces challenges specific to itself after building up $4.8 billion in net debt. But the entire industry is navigating a tenuous recovery after the pandemic shut theaters worldwide. Box-office revenue has rebounded this summer, but it’s still running nearly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.

Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

Pfizer has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives. The move Monday is a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon.

Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his $44 billion agreement to acquire the company Dorsey helped found. Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition. Twitter has subpoenaed a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk, including prominent venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal.

Judge rules against Ben & Jerry’s in fight over Israel sales

A federal judge has rejected a request by Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to have an intermediary sell its products in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. In the decision issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter says Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben & Jerry’s progressive social mission or confuse its customers. Earlier this year, Unilever announced that it was selling its interest in Israel in the Vermont ice cream maker to its Israeli licensee, which would market Ben & Jerry’s products in east Jerusalem and the West Bank with Hebrew and Arabic labels.

As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines

CHICAGO (AP) — Traditional Indigenous foods — like wild rice, bison, fresh vegetables and fruit in the Midwest — are often inaccessible for Native families with low incomes in urban areas, and the recent inflation spike has propelled these foods even further out of reach. Jessica Pamonicutt is executive chef of a Native American catering service in Chicago. She says food prices and out-of-state shipping costs have risen so much in the past year that she asked her parents to grow Native foods for her catering business on their land in Wisconsin. Pamonicutt is among several Native community leaders in the Midwest who are working to expand urban access to healthy and traditional Native cuisine, but she says that mission is becoming less affordable each day.

Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in southeast Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp says the project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had temporarily blocked it. Twin Pine Minerals said Monday that the Army Corps of Engineers agreed to settle a lawsuit by the company by rescinding its finding that Twin Pines’ mining project couldn’t move forward without consulting the Muscogee Creek Nation. A copy of the legal settlement provided by Twin Pines says the Army Corps has reverted to its prior position that it has no jurisdictional authority over the Okefenokee project. Opponents of the project fear that mining close to the swamp’s bowl-like rim could damage its ability to hold water.

